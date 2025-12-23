Cyclone Ditwah caused over $4 bn damage in SL

Colombo: The direct physical damage to buildings, agriculture and critical infrastructure caused by Cyclone Ditwah, which struck Sri Lanka in late November, is estimated at $4.1 billion, according to a World Bank report released on Monday.

The damage, detailed in the World Bank’s Global Rapid Post-Disaster Damage Estimation (GRADE) report, is equivalent to about four per cent of Sri Lanka’s gross domestic product. Describing Ditwah as “among the most intense and destructive” cyclones in Sri Lanka’s recent history, the report said the storm severely affected nearly two million people and about 500,000 families across all 25 districts, disrupting livelihoods, essential services and the broader economy.

“The estimated $4.1 billion in direct damage represents a significant shock to affected regions. The Central province was the hardest hit, with damages in Kandy district estimated at $689 million, primarily caused by flooding and to a lesser extent by landslides,” it said. Infrastructure accounted for the largest share of damage, estimated at $1.735 billion or 42 per cent of the total, with roads, bridges, railways and water supply networks badly affected, disrupting connectivity and access to markets and services.

Residential buildings and household contents suffered damages of around $985 million.

“The widespread impacts on homes highlight the need to consider building locations, flood control structures and designs that are resilient to high winds and flooding,” the report said.agencies