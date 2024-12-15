Cyclone Chido wreaks havoc; at least 11 killed

CAPE TOWN: At least 11 people have died after Cyclone Chido caused devastating damage in the French territory of Mayotte in the Indian Ocean, France’s Interior Ministry said Sunday.

The intense tropical cyclone has now made landfall on the east coast of Africa, where aid agencies are warning of more loss of life and severe damage in northern Mozambique.

The French Interior Ministry said it was proving difficult to get a precise tally of the dead and injured in Mayotte amid fears the death toll will increase. A hospital in Mayotte reported that nine people were in critical condition there and 246 others were injured.

The tropical cyclone blew through the southeastern Indian Ocean, also affecting the nearby islands of Comoros and Madagascar.

Mayotte was directly in the path of the cyclone and suffered extensive damage on Saturday, officials said.

The prefect of Mayotte said it was the worst cyclone to hit Mayotte in 90 years.

French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau said Saturday night after an emergency meeting in Paris that there were fears that the death toll in Mayotte “will be high” and the island had been largely devastated.

Cyclone Chido severely damaged infrastructure in Mayotte, including hospitals and the airport, with winds over 220 kph.

The French government deployed 1,600 officers and rescuers, while aid arrived by air and sea. French President Macron and Pope Francis expressed support. The cyclone later hit Mozambique, where 2.5 million people were warned of potential impacts.

UNICEF reported widespread destruction in Cabo Delgado province, affecting homes, schools, and

health facilities.