Curfew lifted in Kathmandu, over 100 pro-king demonstrators held

Kathmandu: Authorities in Nepal on Saturday lifted a curfew imposed in the eastern part of Kathmandu following violent clashes between the security personnel and the pro-monarchy protesters, as tensions eased in the area.

Parts of Kathmandu on Friday witnessed a tense situation after pro-monarchy protesters pelted stones, attacked the office of a political party, set fire to vehicles and looted shops in the Tinkune area of the capital.

Two persons, including a TV cameraman, were killed and 110 others injured in the clashes between the security personnel and the pro-monarchy protesters. The Army was later called out to control the situation. Police have arrested 105 agitators who were involved in burning houses and vandalising vehicles during Friday’s violent demonstration.

The curfew imposed since 4.25 pm on Friday has been lifted from 7 am on Saturday, according to a notice issued by Kathmandu District Administration Office.

Those arrested included the general secretary of the Rastriya Prajatantra Party Dhawal Shumsher Rana and a central member of the party, Rabindra Mishra, among others.

Durga Prasai, the key person behind Friday’s violent demonstration, is at large, Superintendent of Police of Kathmandu District Police Range Apil Bohara said.

According to the police, 53 police personnel, 22 Armed Police Force personnel and 35 protestors were injured in Friday’s incident.

During the violent demonstration, 14 buildings were set on fire and nine were vandalised. Nine government vehicles were torched and six private vehicles were vandalised.

Protesters also attacked the Kantipur Television building and Annapurna Media House in the Tinkune area.

A Cabinet meeting discussed the evolving security situation following the violent protest.

The government decided to revoke former King Gyanendra Shah’s state privileges and cancel his passport, accusing him of inciting violent protests, myrepublica.com reported.

The protesting monarchists were demanding the reinstatement of the monarchy and a Hindu kingdom.

The demonstration turned violent after Prasai, the convenor of the agitation, broke the security barricade, riding a bulletproof vehicle, and headed towards Baneshwor, where the Parliament building is located.

Nepal’s political parties through a Parliament declaration abolished the 240-year-old monarchy in 2008 and turned the erstwhile Hindu kingdom into a secular, federal, democratic republic.