Curbs placed on protests in sensitive areas of Kathmandu

Kathmandu: Nepalese authorities on Friday imposed restrictions on protests in five sensitive areas of the capital Kathmandu for a period of two months, effective from Saturday.

According to a notice issued by the Kathmandu District Administration Office, restrictions were placed on areas around the President’s Office Sheetal

Niwas, Singhdurbar Secretariat, Prime Minister’s Residence at Baluwatar, Vice President’s residence at Lainchaur and Narayanhiti Museum.

Protest programmes, assembly, sit-in, hunger strike and demonstrations were restricted in all five places.

“The restrictions were imposed as organising protests, assemblies and demonstrations in these

sensitive areas would jeopardise the law and order situation and disturb peace, as well as risk damage to public property,” according to

the notice.