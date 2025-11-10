Crude bomb blasts outside B’desh Grameen bank HQs

Dhaka: A series of crude bomb explosions took place in Bangladesh’s capital on Monday, including outside the head office of the Grameen Bank and a business outlet owned by an aide of Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, police said.

A 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a series of cocktail attacks in the capital, the chief adviser’s office said in a statement.

“Two miscreants on a motorcycle arrived and hurled the crude bomb in front of the road of the Grameen Bank at around 3.45 am in Dhaka’s Mirpur,” a police official said, adding that no one was injured in the blast.

The attack was one of the many instances of sporadic violence that have

hit Dhaka amid brewing tensions in Bangladesh’s political landscape.

Separately, two crude bomb explosions took place on the road in front of and within the premises of the food products enterprise Probartana in Mohammadpur.

Police said no casualty was reported in the attacks in front of Grameen Bank, and the Prabartana -- a business owned by fisheries and livestock adviser

Farida Akhter.