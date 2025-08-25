Criminals in UK to face travel, sports, concert, pub bans

London: Criminals will be barred from pubs, concerts and sports matches under new sentencing powers widening the scope of punishments unveiled by the UK government on Sunday.

Judges in the country will be able to curtail offenders’ freedoms with driving limits, travel bans and restriction zones confining them into specific areas as part of the new measures.

“Widening the range of punishments available to judges is part of our Plan for Change to cut crime and make streets safer,” said UK Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood.

“When criminals break society’s rules, they must be punished.

Those serving their sentences in the community must have their freedom restricted there too. These new punishments should remind all offenders that, under this government, crime does not

pay,” she said.