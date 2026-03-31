CPN-UML announces two-week-long protests over ex-Nepal PM Oli’s arrest

Kathmandu: The Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist) on Tuesday announced a two-week-long protest starting April 11 against the arrest of deposed prime minister and party chair K P Sharma Oli.

The former prime minister and then home minister Ramesh Lekhak were arrested on Saturday for their alleged involvement in suppressing last year’s Gen Z protest, which left 76 people dead.

The arrests came after the newly formed Balendra Shah government decided to implement the report of the probe commission into the Gen Z protests in its first cabinet meeting. The CPN-UML in a statement said it would launch demonstrations in all municipalities on April 11 and stage similar protests across all wards on April 16.

It also said it would organise protests throughout all seven provincial capitals on April 20 and a grand protest rally here on April 25 to show its strength.

The party’s latest protest announcement comes after the Supreme Court on Monday refused to grant an interim relief to Oli and Lekhak.

The Kathmandu District Court on Monday granted a five-day judicial remand of Oli and Lekhak to Nepal Police to record their statements.