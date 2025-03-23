Court jails Istanbul mayor until corruption trial

ISTANBUL: A court formally arrested the mayor of Istanbul and key rival to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday and ordered him jailed pending the outcome of a trial on corruption charges.

Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu was detained following a raid on his residence earlier this week, sparking the largest wave of street demonstrations in Turkiye in more than a decade.

It also deepened concerns over democracy and rule of law in Turkiye.

His imprisonment is widely regarded as a political move to remove a major contender from the next presidential race, currently scheduled for 2028.

Government officials reject accusations that legal actions against opposition figures are politically motivated and insist that Turkiye’s courts operate independently.

The prosecutor’s office said the court decided to jail Imamoglu on suspicion of running a criminal organization, accepting bribes, extortion, illegally recording personal data and bid-rigging. A request for him to be imprisoned on terror-related charges was rejected.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said Sunday that 323 people were detained the previous evening over disturbances at protests. Largely peaceful protests across Turkiye have seen hundreds of thousands come out in support of Imamoglu.

However, there has been some violence, with police deploying water cannons, tear gas, pepper spray and firing plastic pellets at protestors in Istanbul, Ankara and Izmir, some of whom hurled stones, fireworks and other missiles at riot police.

A primary to endorse Imamoglu and “solidarity ballots”

The formal arrest came as more than 1.5 million members of the opposition Republican People’s Party, or CHP, began holding a primary presidential election to endorse Imamoglu as its presidential candidate.

With Imamoglu as the sole candidate, the primary — announced last month — was largely a symbolic show of support.

The party has also set up symbolic ballot boxes nationwide to allow people who are not party members to express their support for the mayor. Large crowds gathered early Sunday to cast a

“solidarity ballot”.

“This is no longer just a problem of the Republican People’s Party, but a problem of Turkish democracy,” Fusun Erben, 69, said at a polling station in Istanbul’s Kadikoy district. “We do not accept our rights being so easily usurped. We will fight until the end.”

Speaking at a polling station in Bodrum, western Turkiye, engineer Mehmet Dayanc, 38, said he feared that “in the end we’ll be like Russia, a country without an opposition, where only a single man participates in elections”.

In a message posted on social media, Imamoglu called on people to show “their struggle for democracy and justice to the entire world” at the ballot box. He warned Erdogan that he would be defeated by “our righteousness, our courage, our humility, our smiling face”.

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu’s detention has drawn condemnation, with Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavas calling it politically motivated.

The Council of Europe demanded his release, while analyst Soner Cagaptay said President Erdogan seeks to end Imamoglu’s career.

Imamoglu, facing multiple legal cases, was also stripped of his university diploma, barring a presidential bid.