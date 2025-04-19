Court acquits Slovenia’s ex-PM Jansa

CELJE: A Slovenian court on Friday brought the first-instance ruling to acquit Janez Jansa, a three-time prime minister and the key opposition figure in the Alpine country, and two alleged accomplices on charges of abuse of office and corruption.

Jansa, the president of the largest opposition Slovenian Democratic Party (SDS), had dismissed the indictment as an attempt to remove him from politics ahead of a general election due in 2026.

“This victory today is in quotation marks, our fight here is not over.” Jansa told his cheering supporters.