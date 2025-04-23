‘Conclave’, ‘white-black smoke’: Pope’s death kicks off series of age-old customs

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis died on Easter Monday at the age of 88. Here are the key things to know about the death of the Argentine pontiff, history’s first from Latin America, who presided over the Catholic Church for more than 12 years.

On Tuesday the Vatican released its first images showing him in a wooden casket, in red vestments and his bishop’s miter, with the Vatican secretary of state praying over him in the chapel of the Domus Santa Marta. It also announced that the funeral will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. in St. Peter’s Square.

In his will, Francis asked to be buried in a simple underground tomb at St. Mary Major Basilica, home to Francis’ favorite icon of the Virgin Mary, to whom he was particularly devoted.

Francis’ death set off the process of allowing the faithful to pay their final respects, first for Vatican officials in the Santa Marta chapel and then in St. Peter’s for the general public.

His death has also set in motion ancient rituals as the 1.4-billion-member Church started the transition from one pope to another, including the breaking of the pope’s “Fisherman’s Ring” and lead seal, used in his lifetime to seal documents, so they cannot be used by anyone else.

A precise sequence of events will include the confirmation of death in the pontiff’s home, the transfer of the coffin to St. Peter’s Basilica for public viewing on Wednesday, and Saturday’s funeral Mass and burial.

After the funeral, there are nine days of official mourning, known as the “novendiali.”

During this period, cardinals arrive in Rome to participate in a conclave to elect the next pope. To give everyone time to assemble, the conclave must begin 15-20 days after the “sede vacante” — a Latin term meaning the seat is vacant — is declared, although it can start sooner if the cardinals agree.

The cardinals will vote in secret sessions, and the ballots will be burned in a special stove after each session.

Black smoke will indicate that no pope has been elected, while white smoke will indicate that the cardinals have chosen the next head of

the Catholic Church.