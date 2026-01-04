Communal tension in Nepal towns near India border

Kathmandu: Protests over a video with alleged religious content on social media turned violent as tension flared across two places in southern Nepal, near the Indian border, on Sunday.

Police lobbed tear gas shells to contain the situation in Birgunj town of Parsa district, bordering Raxaul in India, where demonstrations were held to protest vandalisation of a mosque in Dhanusha district on Saturday.

Three people were detained for allegedly posting the TikTok video and for their involvement in the vandalism, Dhanusha police said.

The vandalising of the mosque by a group of people in Sakhuwa Maran area of Kamala Municipality of Dhanusha district was a result of anti-Hindu content spread through social media allegedly by two Muslim youths, police said.

Protesting the incidents in Dhanusha district, a group of Muslims demonstrated in Birjung by burning tires on Sunday morning.

“As their demonstration turned violent with pelting stones on police personnel and vandalising the local police station, almost half a dozen tear gas shells were lobbed to bring the situation under control,” police added.

Bhola Dahal, Chief District Officer, Parsa, through a public appeal later on Sunday evening, urged people not to engage in any activities that disrupt social harmony. “Individuals involved in fomenting social, religious, or cultural animosity among each other, affecting national unity, or spreading false rumors that harm the social reputation of communities are being closely monitored on social media accounts such as Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram,” stated the district administration.