Committed to serve American people: Trump after accepting nomination for presidency

Milwaukee: Donald Trump accepted the presidential nomination from the Republican Party and called for unity as he recounted details from the failed attempt on his life and outlined key campaign promises to fix the economy and immigration.

The 78-year-old former president’s acceptance speech on Thursday night at the four-day Republican National Convention was his first public address since he survived an attempt to assassinate him at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania last week.

“I am not supposed to be here tonight. I stand before you in this arena only by the grace of almighty God. Many people say it was a providential moment,” Trump said, recounting the assassination attempt on him.

“The amazing thing is that prior to the shot, if I had not moved my head at the very last instant, the assassin’s bullet would have perfectly hit its mark, and I would not be with you tonight,” he said.

While the Republican delegates had already nominated Trump on Monday as the party’s candidate in the November 5 presidential election, the former US president formally accepted his third nomination on Thursday in a record-breaking 93-minute address.

“I am running to be president for all of America, not half of America because there is no victory in winning for half of America. So tonight, with faith and devotion, I proudly accept your nomination for president of the United States,” he said, amidst loud applause from his supporters. “I stand before you this evening with a message of confidence, strength, and hope. Four months from now, we will have an incredible victory, and we will begin the four greatest years in the history of our country,” he said, referring to the contest he will have against his Democratic Party rival, incumbent President Joe Biden.

“If you took the ten worst presidents in the history of the United States… (and) added them up they will not have done the damage that Biden has done,” Trump claimed, the only time he mentioned Biden by name. With proper leadership, every disaster the country was now enduring will be fixed—and fixed quickly, Trump said.

“So tonight, whether you’ve supported me in the past or not, I hope you will support me in the future because I will bring back the American Dream,” he said. On immigration, a hot topic in the election, Trump said his administration will go all out to keep the country’s borders safe.

“To keep our families safe, the Republican Party promises to launch the largest deportation operation in the history of our country.”

He emphasised that there was a “massive invasion” at America’s southern border that has spread misery, crime, poverty, disease, and destruction to communities.