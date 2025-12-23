Committed to constitution and democratic system: Nepal Army

Kathmandu: The Nepal Army (NA) on Monday expressed its firm commitment to the country’s Constitution and the democratic system, asserting that it never floated a political agenda.

The army also said that it fully respected the decisions of the President and the executive in the course of normalising the situation following the Gen Z protests that toppled the K P Sharma Oli-led government in September. The army’s statement comes in response to questions raised by a section of the media and the political circle regarding its role in protecting national properties during the Gen Z movement of September 8 and 9.

Following the collapse of the Oli government on the second day of the Gen Z protests, when there was a political vacuum, with the facilitation of the Nepal Army, the security situation in the country returned to normal and the Gen Z government was formed with the collaboration between President Ramchandra Paudel and Nepal Army leadership. “It is the responsibility of a major State institution to facilitate dialogues among stakeholders to quickly manage the crisis so as to prevent it from further worsening,” army said.