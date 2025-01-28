Colombian Prez responds to Trump’s tariff order

Bogota: Colombian President Gustavo Petro on Sunday ordered an increase of import tariffs on U.S. goods in retaliation to a similar order announced hours earlier by President Donald Trump.

The tariffs fight follows Petro’s decision to reject two US military flights carrying migrants to Colombia. Trump, in a social media post, said the rejection “jeopardised” national security in the US

Petro in a post on X said he had ordered Colombia’s “foreign trade minister to raise import tariffs from the US by 25%.”

US President Donald Trump said Sunday that he was ordering tariffs, visa restrictions and other retaliatory measures to be taken against Colombia after its government rejected two US military flights carrying migrants.

Trump said the measures were necessary because the decision of Colombian President Gustavo Petro “jeopardized” national security in the US.

“These measures are just the beginning,” Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social. “We will not allow the Colombian Government to violate its legal obligations with regard to the acceptance and return of the Criminals they forced into the United States.”

Earlier Sunday, Petro said his government would not accept flights carrying migrants deported from the US until the Trump administration creates a protocol that treats them with “dignity.” Petro made the announcement in two X posts, one of which included a news video of migrants reportedly deported to Brazil walking on a tarmac with restraints on their hands and feet.

“A migrant is not a criminal and must be treated with the dignity that a human being deserves,” Petro said. “That is why I returned the US military planes that were carrying Colombian migrants... In civilian planes, without being treated like criminals, we will receive our fellow citizens.”

Colombia accepted 475 deportation flights from the US from 2020 to 2024.