Clashes in Tripoli kill 27 people

Libyan security forces patrolled the streets and fanned out across Tripoli on Wednesday, a day after clashes between rival militias killed at least 27 people in the country’s capital, authorities said. The fighting was some of the most intense to shake Tripoli this year and in addition to the 27 deaths, over 100 people were wounded, Libya’s Emergency Medicine and Support Centre said.

The clashes erupted late on Monday between militiamen from the 444 brigade and the Special Deterrence Force, and continued into Tuesday evening.

Tensions flared after Mahmoud Hamza, a senior commander of the 444 brigade, was allegedly detained by the rival group at an airport in Tripoli, according to local media reports.