Cipher case: Pak govt approves jail trial of Imran Khan, his aide Qureshi

Islamabad: Pakistan’s caretaker government on Monday approved the jail trial of former prime minister Imran Khan and his close aide ex-foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in a case against them for allegedly leaking state secrets and violating the laws of the country.

Both Khan, 71, and Qureshi, 67, are currently detained in the Adiala jail on judicial remand.

The case is based on alleged violation of the Official Secrets Act while dealing with a communication by the embassy of the country in Washington in March 2022 and it was launched in August this year by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). The summary for the jail trial of Khan and Qureshi in the Adiala jail due to security concerns was moved by the Ministry of Law and the cabinet gave its assent to it.

The ministry stated in the summary that it had issued an NOC for the jail trial on August 29.