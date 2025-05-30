Chronic stress contributes to cognitive decline, dementia risk

Pennsylvania: The probability of any American having dementia in their lifetime may be far greater than previously thought.

For instance, a 2025 study that tracked a large sample of American adults across more than three decades found that their average likelihood of developing dementia between ages 55 to 95 was 42 per cent, and that figure was even higher among women, Black adults and those with genetic risk.

Now, a great deal of attention is being paid to how to stave off cognitive decline in the aging American population. But what is often missing from this conversation is the role that chronic stress can play in how well people age from a cognitive standpoint, as well as everybody’s risk for dementia.

We are professors at Penn State in the Center for Healthy Aging, with expertise in health psychology and neuropsychology. We study the pathways by which chronic psychological stress influences the risk of dementia and how it influences the ability to stay healthy as people age.

Recent research shows that Americans who are currently middle-aged or older report experiencing more frequent stressful events than previous generations.

A key driver behind this increase appears to be rising economic and job insecurity, especially in the wake of the 2007-2009 Great Recession and ongoing shifts in the labour market.

Many people stay in the workforce longer due to financial necessity, as Americans are living longer and face greater challenges covering basic expenses in later life.

Therefore, it may be more important than ever to understand the pathways by which stress influences cognitive aging. Social isolation and stress

Although everyone experiences some stress in daily life, some people experience stress that is more intense, persistent or prolonged. It is this relatively chronic stress that is most consistently linked with poorer health.

In a recent review paper, our team summarised how chronic stress is a hidden but powerful factor underlying cognitive aging, or the speed at which your cognitive performance slows down with age.

It is hard to overstate the impact of stress on your cognitive health as you age.