Chinese warplanes track US Navy aircraft through Taiwan Strait

Taipei: China deployed military aircraft and ships to track and monitor a US Navy plane transiting the sensitive Taiwan Strait on Tuesday, Beijing

said, as the two nations continue to spar over self-ruled Taiwan.

The US Navy’s 7th fleet said in a statement a P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft flew through the strait’s international space “in accordance with international law.”

The transit upheld navigational rights for all nations and “demonstrates the United States’ commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific,” it added.

The US is Taiwan’s most important supporter and arms provider.