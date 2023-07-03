Chinese DM and Russian navy chief meet for 1st military talks

Beijing: China’s defense minister reaffirmed the country’s military relations with Russia during a meeting on Monday with the head of Russia’s navy, the first formal military talks between the friendly neighbours since a short-lived mutiny by Russian mercenary group Wagner.

Minister of National Defense Li Shangfu told Russian Adm. Nikolai Yevmenov that China hoped for increased exchanges, joint exercises and other forms of cooperation that would take defense ties to “reach a new level,” the Chinese Defense Ministry said after the two met in Beijing.

“The Chinese and Russian navies have close exchanges and frequent interactions,” the ministry quoted Li as saying.

“It is hoped that the two sides will strengthen communication at all levels, regularly organise joint training, joint patrols and joint war games.”

China operates the world’s largest navy by number of hulls and vastly outstrips Russia’s navy in both size and technical ability.

The countries’ fleets have held a series of exercises and joint maneuvers since Russia’s full-on invasion of Ukraine last year, as have their air forces. The military cooperation embodies the Chinese and Russian governments’ informal alliance to oppose the US-led liberal world order.