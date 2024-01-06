Chinese balloons harassment and threat to air safety: Taiwan

Taipei: Taiwan’s Defence Ministry accused China on Saturday of harassment and trying to affect public morale by repeatedly sending balloons over the self-governing island.

A ministry analysis found that the paths of the balloons posed a serious threat to international passenger flights, according to a report by Taiwan’s official Military News Agency. “The ministry urged the people (of Taiwan) to clearly understand the Chinese Communist Party’s cognitive combat methods and face it rationally and calmly so as to avoid being affected by it,” the report said.

The purpose of the balloons is unclear, and a Chinese state media outlet has accused Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party and Taiwanese and American media of hyping what it says are harmless weather balloons.