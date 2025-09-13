China’s newest aircraft carrier sails through Taiwan Strait for the 1st time

Beijing: China’s newest aircraft carrier has sailed through the Taiwan Strait, the navy said Friday. The body of water separates China from Taiwan, the self-governing island that Beijing says must come under its control.

The sailing could serve as a warning to the US and others against support for Taiwan, though China played down any such motive.

The Fujian, which is doing sea trials ahead of its commissioning, was heading to the South China Sea to conduct training and scientific experiments, the navy said in a short post on social media.

The navy said the carrier’s activities were not targeting anyone else.

A social media account affiliated with state media quoted an expert saying the Taiwan Strait was the normal and most reasonable and efficient route for the carrier to reach the South China Sea.

It was the first time the Fujian had passed through the strait, the post by the Yuyuantantian account said.

The US Navy sends warships through the strait periodically, as do some of its allies, in a warning to Beijing against any attempt to use force to establish its claim to the island.

Taiwan and China split in the civil war that brought the communists

to power in 1949.