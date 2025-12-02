China’s major hydropower project under probe

Beijing: One of China’s major hydroelectric projects currently under construction in Fujian province faced allegations of serious safety violations after an investigation revealed the use of substandard material and sloppy construction practices.

The 7.5 billion yuan (USD 1.06 billion) Yongan power station, which is billed as a priority project safeguarding regional power stability and enhancing the green transition, faced investigation for cost cutting and serious safety violations, official media reported.

The reported malpractices have come under public scrutiny after state-run Economic Information Daily published an investigative report on Thursday that alleged substandard material use and sloppy construction practices.

The investigation claimed there were “serious quality defects” in the station’s lower reservoir – a core hub of its power generation – and other problems which experts said could threaten the overall safety of the dam, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported on Monday.

The Power Construction Corporation of China, also known as PowerChina, said in a statement on Saturday that it “attached great importance to the matter”.