China’s global industrial hub shuts down

Beijing: China’s global manufacturing hub, Guangdong province, on Tuesday evacuated over 3.71 lakh people while its modern and affluent cities like Shenzhen shut down to face Super Typhoon Ragasa, stated to be the most powerful storm to hit the region in recent years.

The province raised its emergency response to the highest level on Tuesday as Ragasa is forecast to make landfall along the central or western coastal areas of the province.

More than 10 cities, including the technology hub Shenzhen, have announced the closure of all markets, schools, factories and transport systems, advising people to stay indoors and stockpile food and water, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported.

More than 371,000 people have been evacuated across the province while helicopters and drones, 23 ships and 38,000 firefighters remain on standby, the Guangdong government said.