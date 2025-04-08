China’s frequent military drills spark concerns in Taiwan of real attack

Beijing: The frequent high-intensity drills conducted by the Chinese military around Taiwan by air, land, sea, and missile forces are raising concerns in the island about whether its military would have sufficient time to respond to a potential Chinese attack.

These drills by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) are gradually narrowing the beleaguered island’s strategic space through a “salami-slicing” approach, according to a report.

Apprehensions are mounting that these high-profile drills may escalate into an attack with Taiwan having no time to respond. China claims the island as part of its mainland, asserting that it will take over it through peaceful means or otherwise. Early this month, China held two-day large-scale military drills around Taiwan, which the PLA said tested its integrated joint operation capabilities and focused on blockade enforcement of the estranged island.

It was the sixth large-scale exercise conducted by the PLA since August 2022. Besides real attack concerns, there is a growing concern over whether the Taiwanese military would be able to respond.