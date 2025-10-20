China’s Communist Party huddle to map out plans for next five years

Beijing: China’s ruling Communist Party will begin its three-day annual leadership conclave to discuss the new five-year plan, the impact of US President Donald Trump’s tariff war and the ongoing anti-corruption crackdown in the military.

Besides the prevailing economic situation, the 370-member body plenum consisting of senior party leaders from across the country is expected to discuss the shifting global strategic environment with Trump’s efforts to expand the US role in establishing a ceasefire ending the hostage crisis in Gaza and pressuring Russia to put an end to the Ukraine war.

The closed-door plenary session, which will be held in Beijing from October 20-23, will discuss major issues related to the formulation of the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) for national economic and social development, according to an earlier official announcement.

Discussions on the new five-year plan were expected to factor in the continued slowdown of the world’s second-largest economy, with stagnated domestic consumption, the excess capacity of new productive forces, especially the E-Vehicles produced in large volumes, and the impact of Trump’s tariffs and export curbs on them.

The thrust of the five-year plan was expected to boost growth to focus on job creation as the unemployment rate is steadily climbing, reaching around 20 per cent, causing concern to the CPC leadership.

Besides the slowdown, Chinese President Xi Jinping has stepped up his sweeping anti-corruption campaign in the military by expelling two top Generals ahead of the plenary meeting, sparking speculation of a purge in the party.

On Friday, the second ranking General of the military He Weidong, who is also a member of the Political Bureau the top decision making body of the CPC and Vice chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC) the overall high command of the Chinese military, have been expelled from the CPC and military service along with Miao Hua, who is also a CMC member.