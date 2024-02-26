China’s anti-graft body to probe corruption in BRI projects

President Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road Initiative under which China doled out billions of dollars of investments will for the first time come under the scanner of the country’s anti-graft body amid allegations of corruption and the projects turning into debt traps for small and medium countries like Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Fighting corruption related to the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) will be among the priorities for the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection’s work report for 2024 (CCDI), the ruling Communist Party of China’s (CPC) powerful anti-graft body, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported.

The CCDI report released on Sunday stressed the need to eradicate the breeding grounds for corruption, deepen the system reforms and strengthen the institutions for discipline inspection and supervision, and enhance the organisational development of Party discipline inspection commissions and supervision agencies, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The report said the organisation would this year coordinate crackdowns both at home and overseas, according to the Post.