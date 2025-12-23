China: US seizure of Venezuelan oil tankers violates int’l law

Beijing: China on Monday condemned the US military’s move to seize

Venezuelan oil tankers in international waters, saying that the “arbitrary action” constitutes a serious violation of international law.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian made the comments while responding to a question on the US Coast Guard’s seizure of an oil tanker on December 20, which a White House official claimed belonged to a so-called “shadow fleet.”

The arbitrary seizure of foreign vessels by the United States constitutes a serious violation of international law, Lin said.

“China always opposes illegal unilateral sanctions that lack a basis in international law and are not authorised by the United Nations Security Council.

It also opposes any actions that violate the purposes and principles of the

UN Charter, infringe on the sovereignty and security of other countries, or constitute acts of unilateral bullying,” Lin said.

Venezuela has the right to independently develop mutually beneficial cooperation with other countries, and China believes that the international community understands and supports

Venezuela’s position on safeguarding its legitimate rights and interests, Lin added.

The US has recently been steadily reinforcing its military deployment in the waters near Venezuela.

US President Donald Trump last week designated the Nicolas Maduro regime as a “foreign terrorist organisation”.

He ordered a “total and complete blockade” of all sanctioned oil tankers entering and leaving Venezuela, directly targeting Venezuela’s economic lifeline.

Maduro fiercely condemned this and accused the US of opening a “new era of criminal naval piracy” in the Caribbean.

The US military actions against Venezuela are a matter of concern for China, as it has shared a close strategic relationship with Caracas for decades.

China and Russia are Venezuela’s two main partners. China is the largest buyer of Venezuelan crude, and Beijing reportedly provided Venezuela with more than USD 60 billion in loans and oil-backed credit lines. agencies