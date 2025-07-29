China, US agree to extend tariff pauses

Stockholm: China and the US have agreed to continue their tariff pauses on each other, China’s top trade official said Tuesday in Stockholm, following a two-day meeting with US officials.

Speaking with the press, Li Chenggang said the two sides had “constructive” and “candid” discussions and agreed to keep the tariffs at current levels — the US taxing Chinese goods at 30 per cent and China collecting 10 per cent on US products.

Li also said the two sides had “comprehensive and in-depth” discussions on microeconomic issues, agreeing to keep close contact and “communicate with each other in a timely manner on trade and economic issues.” Chinese and US trade officials held their latest round of trade talks in the Swedish capital on Monday and Tuesday to try to break a logjam over tariffs that have skewed the pivotal commercial ties between two largest economies.