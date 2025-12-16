China upgrades its light battle tank for deployment in Tibet

Beijing: China has upgraded its high-altitude light battle tank Type 99B with improved information-based command and

communication capabilities and integrated firepower, according to media reports.

The reports about the upgraded battle tank came in the backdrop of India unveiling its indigenously developed Zorawar light tank for high-altitude mountain warfare, especially along the China border,

Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post said, citing official media reports.

The Zorawar tank, named after Dogra warrior General Zorawar Singh, weighs about 25 tonnes. China announced the development of its light tank in 2017 and displayed it in the September military parade in Beijing.

The upgraded model is designed to perform better in high-altitude and cold weather operations, according to state media. Significantly, China’s tank weighs about 55 tonnes, heavier than India’s Zorawar, which weighs 25 tonnes.

China’s Type 99 is a third-generation main battle tank designed to compete with advanced Western rivals, the Post report said.

The tank is equipped with a 125mm main gun, heavy armour and other passive and active protection systems.

The earlier variant, Type 99A, has upgraded fire control, navigation, electronic and automated systems. agencies