China to provide humanitarian aid to Iran, Lebanon, other West Asian nations

Beijing: China on Tuesday said it will provide emergency humanitarian assistance to Iran, Lebanon and two other West Asian countries hit hard by the ongoing conflict in the region.

Speaking at a media briefing, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said that Beijing has decided to provide emergency humanitarian aid to Iran, Jordan, Lebanon, and Iraq in the hope of easing the humanitarian plight faced by local people.

“The ongoing conflict has inflicted excruciating humanitarian disasters on (the) people of Iran and other regional countries. China deeply sympathises with people in relevant countries”, Lin said.

Iran has suffered many innocent civilian casualties; about 800,000 people in Lebanon have been displaced; Jordan, Iraq and other countries have also been affected, Lin said.