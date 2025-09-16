China throws open its secret military complex to Pak President

Beijing: Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari has been given a rare tour of a secret military complex in China, the first foreign head of state to tour the sprawling compound, where he spoke of enhancing joint defence production.

Zardari visited the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) on Sunday where he was given a tour and a special briefing on its most-advanced military hardware, especially the new fighter jets, according to Pakistani media.

He was briefed on AVIC’s advanced capabilities, including the J-10 fighter jet, the co-production of the JF-17 Thunder with Pakistan, as well as progress in the J-20 stealth 5th-generation fighter aircraft, Zardari’s office said in a statement in Islamabad.

Zardari, who is on a 10-day visit to China, was also briefed on unmanned aerial vehicles, fully automated units, and integrated command-and-control systems for modern multi-domain operations.agencies