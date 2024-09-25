China test-fires ICBM that can strike US cities

Beijing: China on Wednesday successfully test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) that could hit the US cities, in a rare publicised launch to display its strategic deterrence capability. The launch tested weaponry performance and military training effectiveness and achieved desired goals, the Chinese Defence Ministry said in a statement.

China had notified relevant nations about the test in advance, according to the PLA Rocket Force.

This is the first time in decades that China has made its flight test of an intercontinental ballistic missile public in an apparent show of strategic deterrence, state-run China Daily reported.

According to the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post, the new missile could reach the US mainland, though the Defence Ministry has not specified its range. As per the information published previously by the Chinese military, the PLA Rocket Force now has multiple types of ballistic missiles with intercontinental ranges, including the DF-31AG, DF-5B and DF-41.

Also, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Navy has the JL-2 submarine-launched intercontinental ballistic missile, according to the China Daily report.

The missile, launched into the Pacific Ocean, fell into expected sea areas, the defence ministry statement said, adding that “this test launch is a routine arrangement in our annual training plan.”