China terms as ‘bullying’ US call to G7, NATO to impose tariffs

Beijing: China on Monday described as a “typical act of unilateral bullying” and “economic coercion” the US call to G7 and NATO countries to impose tariffs against Beijing and others importing Russian oil, as it threatened countermeasures if Washington’s call is heeded. China’s rejection of the US push came even as the Chinese and US delegations reconvened in Spain on Monday for the second day of their talks on economic and trade issues.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said China’s normal economic and energy cooperation with countries around the world, including Russia, is legitimate, lawful, and above reproach.

He made the remarks when asked to comment on reports that the US has asked G7 and NATO members to collectively impose additional tariffs on China for purchasing Russian oil to pressure Beijing to play a role in ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

“What the US has done is a typical move of unilateralism, bullying and economic coercion. It seriously disrupts the international trade rules and threatens the security and stability of the global industrial and supply chains,” he said.

Facts have proven that coercion and pressure win no hearts and minds, still less will they solve anything, he said.

“China firmly opposes relevant party directing the issue at China and abusing illicit unilateral sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction against China,” he said. “If China’s legitimate rights and interests are harmed, China will resolutely take countermeasures to safeguard our sovereignty, security and development interests,” Lin said. China’s position on the Ukraine crisis is consistent and clear. Dialogue and negotiation is the only viable way out of the crisis. China has, since day one, held an objective and just position and promoted talks for peace, he said.

“On the Ukraine crisis, China holds an objective and just position, and has worked actively to promote peace talks. Most countries, including the US and those in Europe, continue to trade with Russia,” Lin said.