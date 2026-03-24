China ‘sincerely pleased’ with Pakistan’s achievements

Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday praised Pakistan for “safeguarding” its sovereignty and territorial integrity, saying Beijing is “sincerely pleased” with Islamabad’s social development achievements.

Xi made the remarks in a message to his counterpart Asif Ali Zardari on Pakistan Day.

For a long time, the government and people of Pakistan have steadfastly safeguarded national sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and national dignity, Xi said.

He added that they have also overcome various risks and challenges, advanced national development and made contributions to regional peace, stability, and development.

“As a close friend, China is sincerely pleased with Pakistan’s development achievements,” Xi said, adding Beijing attaches “great importance” to the development of bilateral ties. He said this year marks the start of China’s 15th Five-Year Plan and the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties between China and Pakistan.