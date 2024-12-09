‘China sent naval ships into nearby waters ahead of drills’

Beijing: China’s military appears to be preparing for widely anticipated drills in response to a recent visit by Taiwan’s president to Hawaii and Guam.

Taiwan’s defence ministry said Monday that it detected Chinese naval and coast guard ships entering the Taiwan Strait and the western Pacific and that China had restricted airspace along its southeast coast through Wednesday.

There was no immediate confirmation from the Chinese side.

It comes as US President-elect Donald Trump said he would not commit to defending Taiwan if China were to invade during his presidency. China says Taiwan is part of its territory and opposes American support and military sales to the self-governing island.