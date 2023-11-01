China sends 43 planes, seven ships near Taiwanese border

Taiwan said Wednesday that China sent 43 military aircraft and seven ships near the self-ruled island, the latest sign that Beijing plans no let-up in its campaign of harassment, threats and intimidation.

Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said the figure was current for the 24 hours up to 6:00 a.m. Wednesday and that 37 of the aircraft had crossed the median line in the Taiwan Strait, which China no longer recognises as an informal divider between the sides.

It said Taiwan had monitored the situation, scrambled jet fighters, dispatched ships and activated land-based missile systems, all standard responses to Chinese military activities, which include crossing into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone but not into its actual airspace. Such Chinese maneuvers have become frequent and aggressive since the then-U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in August 2022. China suspended military communication with the U.S. to show its displeasure over her trip to Taiwan, which Beijing considers part of its territory to be brought under its control, by force, if necessary.

China’s military maneuvers are seen as intended to break down Taiwanese morale, exhausting its personnel and wearing down its equipment. The present status of de-facto independence remains widely popular among the island’s voters and the defense budget has been increased to purchase new equipment from the US, and to produce some items locally.