China seeks international search and rescue efforts after fishing vessel with 39 people sinks in Indian Ocean

China on Wednesday sought the help of several countries to rescue 39 people who were on board a Chinese fishing vessel that sank in the Indian Ocean, the official media here reported.

Thirty-nine people, including 17 Chinese crew members, 17 Indonesians, and five from the Philippines, were on board the Chinese fishing vessel that capsized in the central part of the Indian Ocean on Tuesday, it said. So far, none of the missing persons have been found and a search is underway, the report said.