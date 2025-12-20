China says it will allow export of rare-earth metals for civilian use

Beijing: China on Friday said it will approve export of its rare-earth metals for civilian use, amid India’s persistent calls for Beijing to lift curbs and resume the export of precious metals needed to manufacture a host of modern products.

China’s export control on rare earth-related items in accordance with laws and regulations does not target any specific country, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a media briefing while responding to a question on India’s calls for resumption of rare-earth over which Beijing holds a near monopoly.

“As long as the export is for civilian use and complies with regulations, the Chinese government will approve the application in a timely manner,” he said, highlighting China’s stand not to export the metals to manufacture defence products.

“China stands ready to step up dialogue and cooperation

with relevant countries and regions to jointly keep the global industrial and supply chains stable,” he said.

However, he emphasised that the permits would be for civilian use, considering that they could also be used to manufacture defence equipment.

“We’d like to stress that given the dual-use nature of medium and heavy rare earth and related items, exercising export control on the items is in line with international practice and reflects China’s consistent

position of firmly upholding world peace and regional stability and actively participating in international non-proliferation

effort,” Guo said.