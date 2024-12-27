MillenniumPost
China sanctions 7 companies over US military aid to Taiwan

BY Agencies27 Dec 2024 11:48 PM IST

Beijing: The Chinese government placed sanctions on seven companies on Friday in response to recent US announcements of military sales and aid to Taiwan, the self-governing island that China claims as part of its territory.

The sanctions also come in response to the recent approval of the US govt’s annual defence spending bill, which a Chinese FM statement said “includes multiple negative sections on China.” China objects to American military assistance for Taiwan and often imposes sanctions on related companies after a sale package is announced.

