China sanctions 7 companies over US military aid to Taiwan
Beijing: The Chinese government placed sanctions on seven companies on Friday in response to recent US announcements of military sales and aid to Taiwan, the self-governing island that China claims as part of its territory.
The sanctions also come in response to the recent approval of the US govt’s annual defence spending bill, which a Chinese FM statement said “includes multiple negative sections on China.” China objects to American military assistance for Taiwan and often imposes sanctions on related companies after a sale package is announced.
