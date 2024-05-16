China, Russia ties stabilising factor for world: XI and Putin after talks

Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Thursday said ties between the two countries have become a stabilising factor for the world and a fine example for other countries, as the two leaders met here amidst mounting pressure over Beijing to scale down support to Moscow over its prolonged war in Ukraine.

Putin arrived here on Thursday on his first foreign visit, days after being re-elected for the fifth term in power in the midst of Russia’s raging war with Ukraine.

Welcoming Putin on his two-day visit, Xi said celebrating the 75th anniversary of the China-Russia diplomatic ties is a defining theme.

“Having lasted three quarters of a century, China-Russia relations have grown from strength-to-strength despite the ups and downs, and have stood the test of

changing international landscape,” he said in his talks with Putin whom he regards as a close friend.

“The relationship has become a fine example for major and neighbouring countries to treat each other with respect and candour, and pursue friendship and mutual benefit,” he said, without referring to Russia’s Ukraine war over which the US and EU are increasing pressure on Beijing to use its influence over Moscow to halt it.

Xi said he and Putin have met more than 40 times and stayed in close communication, providing strategic guidance that has ensured the sound, steady and smooth development of the relationship.

“The China-Russia relationship today is hard-earned, and the two sides need to cherish and nurture it,” Xi said.

“Steady development of China-Russia relations is not only in the fundamental interests of the two

countries and the two peoples but also conducive to peace, stability and prosperity of the region and the world at large,” he said.

Calling Xi “my dear friend”, Putin in his speech said “it is of fundamental importance that relations between Russia and China are not opportunistic and are not directed against anyone”.

“Our cooperation in world affairs today serves as one of the main stabilising factors in the international arena,” he said, according to a report by Russian news agency Tass.

Putin also said Russia is open to a dialogue on Ukraine.

“We are open to a dialogue on Ukraine, but such negotiations must take into account the interests of all countries involved in the conflict, including ours,” Putin was quoted as saying by China’s official Xinhua News Agency.

Russia and China are successfully cooperating in the United Nations, BRICS, SCO and G20, Putin said.