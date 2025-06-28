China removes senior General, naval chief and top scientist

Beijing: The purge of China’s powerful defence and security establishment continued as top military officials, including a senior general, chief of navy and a nuclear scientist, were expelled from the national legislature on Friday.

General Miao Hua along with Vice Admiral Li Hanjun, chief of staff of the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN), and Liu Shipeng, deputy chief engineer of China National Nuclear Corporation, have been removed from the National People’s Congress (NPC), the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported.

Li is the latest of a string of PLA generals and a handful of defence industry executives to have been implicated in a sweeping crackdown in the military, the Post reported.

Both have been stripped of their membership of the legislature, the report said.

State-run Xinhua news agency reported that the standing committee of the NPC, which concluded its session here on Friday, also voted to remove top General Miao Hua from his position as a member of the Central Military Commission (CMC), the overall high command of the Chinese military, headed by President Xi Jinping. Miao, the youngest general in the Chinese military hierarchy, has been under probe for serious violations of discipline since November last year.