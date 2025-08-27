China protests Japan’s call to skip military parade

Beijing: Japan has asked European and Asian countries to refrain from attending a military parade being held by China next week after the SCO summit to commemorate what Beijing describes as the War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression in World War II. China has invited a host of world leaders to attend the parade on September 3, stated to be the largest to be held by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA), displaying its modern weapons.

The parade is being held in Beijing soon after the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, which is scheduled for Aug 31 and Sept 1 in Tianjin city.

On Friday, China’s Assistant Foreign Minister Liu Bin told a media briefing here that 20 world leaders, besides 10 heads of international organisations, including UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, will attend the SCO plus summit.

But Beijing has not yet revealed how many leaders will stay back to attend the parade. Observers say Japan’s request could put several heads of state in a quandary. PM Modi will visit Tianjin to participate in the SCO summit on August 31 and September 1 after his two-day visit to Japan.