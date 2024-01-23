China landslide: Death toll rises to 31

Beijing/Kunming: The death toll from a landslide that struck southwest China’s mountainous Yunnan province has climbed to 31, with scores of others still missing, local authorities said on Tuesday.

Thirty-one people were confirmed dead after a landslide struck a village in Zhenxiong County, southwest China’s Yunnan Province on Monday, state-run CGTN reported quoting local authorities.

The landslide occurred in Liangshui village in Zhaotong city on Monday morning, trapping a total of 47 people. Situated in the cold mountainous region of the province, where snow persists for days, the rescue site remains covered in a thick layer of snow.

More than 1,000 rescue workers equipped with 45 rescue dogs and 120 vehicles, including

excavators, loaders and transport vehicles, were carrying out search and rescue work at the site.