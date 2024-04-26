China is not afraid of competition, Xi tells Blinken

Beijing: Sparring over a host of differences, including China’s support to Russia over the Ukraine war and mounting US pressure on Beijing to stop flooding global markets with cheap goods, China and the US on Friday managed to reach a five-point consensus to stabilise strained ties after a testy meeting between President Xi Jinping and Secretary of State Antony Blinken here.

A defiant Xi told Blinken that China is not afraid of competition as the US top diplomat raised concerns about Beijing’s support for

Russia in the Ukraine war and the country’s “dangerous actions” in the South China Sea in its escalating conflict with the Philippines as well as tensions in the Taiwan Strait in recent months.

Xi told Blinken that China is willing to cooperate with the US but cooperation should be a two-way street.

“China is not afraid of competition, but competition should be about common progress, not a zero-sum game,” Xi said, official media reported.

Xi said China is committed to non-alignment but the US should not form small circles -- an apparent reference to the AUKUS, (Australia, UK, US) nuclear

submarine deal as well as the Quad (US, India, Australia, Japan) which Beijing alleges is aimed at containing its rise.

Xi said both sides can have their friends and partners and should refrain from targeting, opposing or damaging each other.

He also called on the US to be a partner of China and not to “say one thing and do another”.

“The two countries should be partners, not rivals.. they should be true to their words and be resolute in deeds, rather than saying one thing and doing another,” Xi said.

He asked the US to view China’s development positively so that bilateral relations could be stabilised.

In his media interaction after meeting Xi, Blinken did not mince words asserting that the US, US and NATO countries want

China to stop Russia’s defence industrial base failing which Beijing has to face additional measures.

The US has already imposed sanctions on more than 100 Chinese entities export controls etc, Blinken said.

“We are fully prepared to take additional measures and I made it very clear in my meetings today”, he said.