China imposes 15% tariffs on coal, LNG in response to Trump's tariffs

Beijing: China's Ministry of Commerce announced Tuesday it was implementing counter tariffs against the US on multiple products. The government said that it would implement 15 per cent tariff on coal and liquified natural gas products, as well as a 10 per cent tariff on crude oil, agricultural machinery, large-displacement cars.

The 10 per cent tariff that President Donald Trump ordered on China was set to go into effect Tuesday, though Trump planned to talk with Chinese President Xi Jinping in the next few days.