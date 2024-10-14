China holds day-long military drills surrounding Taiwan to ‘warn separatists’

Beijing/Taipei: China on Monday conducted day-long large-scale military drills aimed at surrounding Taiwan by deploying an aircraft carrier group, besides army, navy, air force and missile forces, in an apparent response to Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te’s remarks that Beijing has no authority to represent Taipei.

The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) said on Monday evening that it had wrapped up its blockade drills surrounding the island, fully testing the integrated joint operation capabilities of its troops.

The PLA has been periodically conducting such drills to showcase its military might.

Earlier, the PLA Eastern Theatre Command dispatched its troops of army, navy, air force and rocket force to conduct joint military drills code-named “Joint Sword-2024B” in the Taiwan Strait and areas to the north, south and east of Taiwan Island, Senior Captain Li Xi, spokesperson of the Command, said in a statement.

“The drill also serves as a stern warning to the separatist acts of “Taiwan independence” forces. It is a legitimate and necessary operation for safeguarding national sovereignty and national unity,” Captain Li said. He also said China’s Liaoning aircraft carrier task group has been deployed to conduct joint drills with other forces of the PLA “in the waters and airspace to the east of Taiwan Island”.

He said that the drills are to test the joint operation capabilities of all services and arms around the island.

The Chinese Defence Ministry said the drills focussing on key-port blockade, seizure of regional control, and assault on maritime and ground targets in areas to the north and south of Taiwan Island, are a test of the PLA troops’ capabilities of multi-domain collaboration, systems confrontation and precision strikes on key targets.

The drills were in response to assertions by Taiwan’s President Lai Ching-te in his speech on the National Day of Taiwan four days ago, asserting that the two sides “are not subordinate to each other” and Beijing had no authority to represent the island. Lai, who has been firm in asserting Taiwan’s independence after his election in May, said the two sides of the strait should have equal status, and that he was committed to peace across the strait.

China claims the stringed island of Taiwan as part of its mainland and President Xi Jinping has been vocal in recent years to unify it with “motherland”.