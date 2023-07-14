China has penetrated every sector, poses spy threat to Britain

London: China’s size and ambition has enabled it to successfully penetrate every sector of the UK’s economy, an influential parliamentary panel has said, warning that Beijing’s national imperative continues to become a technological and economic superpower on which other countries are reliant, which represents the “greatest risk” to the UK.

The House of Commons Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC) said in a wide-ranging report released on Thursday that the intelligence threat posed by China is compounded by a “whole-of-state” approach with the use of state and non-state players for spying. China’s national imperative continues to be the dominance and governance of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and at a global level, to become a technological and economic superpower on which other countries are reliant, which represents the “greatest risk” to the UK, it said. agencies

It cautioned that the level of resources dedicated by the UK to tackling the threat posed by China’s “whole-of-state” approach has been “completely inadequate”.