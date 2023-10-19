China has more than 500 nuclear bombs: US

Washington: China has more than 500 nuclear bombs in its arsenal and is developing new Inter-Continental Ballistic Missiles (ICBMs) that will significantly improve its nuclear-capable missile forces, the Pentagon said on Thursday.

In its latest report on China sent to the US Congress, the Pentagon said that over the next decade, China will continue to rapidly modernise, diversify, and expand its nuclear forces.

“The PRC (People’s Republic of China) is developing new ICBMs that will significantly improve its nuclear-capable missile forces and will require increased nuclear warhead production, partially due to the introduction of multiple independently targetable reentry vehicle (MIRV) capabilities,” the Pentagon said.