China eases some virus restrictions

Beijing: Chinese leader Xi Jinping urged negotiations on a political solution to the Ukraine conflict in talks with visiting European Council President Charles Michel in Beijing on Thursday, state broadcaster CCTV said.

Xi was quoted as saying that "solving the Ukrainian crisis through political means is in the best interest of Europe and the common interest of all countries in Eurasia".

"Under current conditions, we must avoid escalation and expansion of the crisis and work for peace," Xi said.

China has made such statements repeatedly in the past, while refusing to condemn Russia's invasion and criticising sanctions against Moscow.

Weeks before the invasion, Xi and Russian leader Vladimir Putin affirmed their "no limits" relationship, and Beijing has stepped up oil purchases from Russia while their air forces held joint drills this week.

A spokesperson for Michel said he underlined that the EU is counting on China, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, to call on Russia to respect the core principles of the UN Charter and contribute to ending Russia's brutal destruction and occupation.