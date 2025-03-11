China deploys robot dogs for public security

beijing: China has deployed its robot dogs and autonomous patrol vehicles in the tech area of Beijing for public security, showcasing its advances made in Artificial Intelligence tools.

The Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area (BDA) has deployed unmanned vehicles and robotic patrol dogs to boost urban security and governance, the BDA said recently. On Saturday, at Boda Park in BDA, south-eastern Beijing, two grey-and-white “robot dogs” labelled with “Patrol, Publicity, and Prevention,” along with a fleet of smart patrol vehicles, captured the attention of onlookers.

The BDA has recently launched a next-generation intelligent patrol system. The system includes 18 Level-4 autonomous vehicles, 15 manned patrol cars, and two industrial-grade robotic dogs.

“Although the applications are still in the early trial stage, they demonstrate Beijing’s active exploration in intelligent robots and smart city construction,” Chen Jing, vice-president of the Technology and Strategy Research Institute, told the Global Times.